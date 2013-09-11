Investor's Watch List - MedClean Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS: MCLN), ANYTHING TECH MEDIA (OTCMKTS: EXMT), PT BK MANDIRI PE ADR (OTCMKTS: PPERY), Save the World Air Inc (OTCBB: ZERO)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: MedClean Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS: MCLN), ANYTHING TECH MEDIA (OTCMKTS: EXMT), PT BK MANDIRI PE ADR (OTCMKTS: PPERY), Save the World Air Inc (OTCBB: ZERO).



MedClean Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS: MCLN) increased 200.00% and closed at $0.0210 on a traded volume 1.80 million shares, in comparison to 28.891 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 20900%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $496.610 and its total outstanding shares are 23.65 million



Will MCLN Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



MedClean Technologies, Inc. designs and manufactures onsite regulated medical waste processing systems.



ANYTHING TECH MEDIA (OTCMKTS: EXMT) plunged -4.76% and closed at $0.0020 on a traded volume of 31.35 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 9.89 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 185.71%.



Will EXMT Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Anything Technologies Media, Inc., a development stage company, operates as a multi-media digital applications, production, and marketing company.



PT BK MANDIRI PE ADR (OTCMKTS: PPERY) jumped 13.40% and closed at $6.94. So far in three months, the stock is down -21.58%. The 52-week range for the stock is $5.70 and $11.06 and during the previous trading session it marked $6.99 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $6.76 and the overall traded volume that day was 93.331shares.



Will PPERY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, engages in institutional and corporate banking, commercial and business banking, consumer finance, micro and retail banking, and treasury, financial institution, and special asset management businesses in Indonesia.



Save the World Air Inc (OTCBB: ZERO) after opening its shares at the price of $1.22, dropped -2.42% to close the day at $1.21. The stock ended on a traded volume of 260.296 shares, in comparison to 244.557 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $0.48 and $1.92 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $1.23.



Will ZERO Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Save The World Air, Inc., a development stage enterprise, engages in designing, licensing, and developing products to commercialize energy efficient technologies.



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