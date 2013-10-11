Investor's Watch List: Medivation Inc (NASDAQ:MDVN), Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated ,5 Networks, Inc. , Energy XXI (Bermuda) Limited

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Medivation Inc (NASDAQ:MDVN), Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX), F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV), Energy XXI (Bermuda) Limited (NASDAQ:EXXI).



Medivation Inc (NASDAQ:MDVN), increased3.49% and closed at $51.61 on a traded volume of 1.53 million shares, in comparison to 828, 313 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down/up over 0.88%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $3.88million and its total outstanding shares are 75.21 million.



Will MDVN Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Medivation, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat serious diseases in the United States.



Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX), soared1.20% and closed at $70.99 on a traded volume of 1.54 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 3.10 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -13.50%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $69.45 and $71.61.



Will VRTX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases.



F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV), jumped up1.50 % and closed at $89.22. So far in three months, the stock is up 24%. The 52-week range for the stock is $67.53 and $107.99 and during the previous trading session it marked$89.50as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $87.73 and the overall traded volume that day was 1.53 million shares.



Will FFIV Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



F5 Networks, Inc. provides application delivery networking technology that secures and optimizes the delivery of network-based applications, and the security, performance, and availability of servers and other network resources.



Energy XXI (Bermuda) Limited (NASDAQ:EXXI) after opening its shares at the price of $30.29, jumped up1.76% to close the day at $30.56. The stock ended on a traded volume of 1.50 million shares, in comparison to 1.20 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $21.49 and $35.35 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $30.80 It started the day at $30.29.



Why Should Investors Buy EXXI After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



Energy XXI (Bermuda) Limited is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of oil and natural gas properties onshore in Louisiana and Texas, and offshore in the Gulf of Mexico.



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