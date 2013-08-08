Investor's Watch List - Metlife Inc(NYSE:MET), U.S. Bancorp(NYSE:USB), Zoetis Inc(NYSE:ZTS), Goldcorp Inc. (USA)(NYSE:GG)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Metlife Inc(NYSE:MET), U.S. Bancorp(NYSE:USB), Zoetis Inc(NYSE:ZTS), Goldcorp Inc. (USA)(NYSE:GG)



Metlife Inc(NYSE:MET) increased +0.40% and closed at $49.50 on a traded volume of 6.15 million shares, in comparison to 6.68 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is over +50.27%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $58.32 million and its total outstanding shares are 1.18 billion. MetLife, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, annuities, and employee benefit programs in the United States, Japan, Latin America, the Middle East, Asia, and Europe.



For How Long MET will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



U.S. Bancorp(NYSE:USB) plunged -1.06% and closed at $37.21 on a traded volume of 5.94 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 8.46 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up +12.25%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $37.00 and $37.44. U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its services include lending and depository services, cash management, capital market, and trust and investment management services.



Will USB Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Zoetis Inc(NYSE:ZTS) jumped up +0.35% and closed at $31.24. So far in three months, the stock is down -4.99%. The 52-week range for the stock is $28.97 and $35.42 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $31.40. Its introductory price for the day was $31.10, with the overall traded volume of 5.92 million shares. Zoetis Inc. engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines and vaccines for livestock and companion animals in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Canada, Latin America, and the Asia/Pacific.



For How Long ZTS’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Goldcorp Inc. (USA)(NYSE:GG), after opening its shares at the price of $25.06, dropped -0.91% to close at $25.07 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 5.84 million shares, in comparison to 8.21 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $22.22 and $47.42 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $25.67. Its introductory price for the day was $25.06. Goldcorp Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and operation of precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. It primarily explores for gold ores, as well as for silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company?s principal mining properties include the Red Lake, Porcupine, and Musselwhite gold mines in Canada; the Peñasquito gold/silver/lead/zinc mine, and the Los Filos and El Sauzal gold mines in Mexico; the Marlin gold/silver mine in Guatemala; the Alumbrera gold/copper mine in Argentina; and the Marigold and Wharf gold mines in the United States. Goldcorp Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.



Why Should Investors Buy GG After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



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