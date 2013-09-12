Investor's Watch List - Mylan Inc (NASDAQ:MYL), Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ:MPEL), Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD), Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Mylan Inc (NASDAQ:MYL), Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ:MPEL), Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD), Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASD AQ:URBN)



Mylan Inc (NASDAQ:MYL) remained a bear for the day as it reported the loss momentum of -0.50% and closed at $38.05 after gaining total volume of 5.60million shares. Its introductory price for the day was $38.24. So far, the company’s stock is up 23.66% in the three months period. In the last 6 months of trade it reported a gain of 23.66%.Mylan Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, licensing, and distribution of generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, specialty pharmaceuticals, and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) worldwide. It operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty.



Has MYL Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ:MPEL) reported the gain of 2.67% and closed at $ 31.17 with the total traded volume of 5.49M shares. The stock's opening price was $ 30.64. The company has a total market capitalization of $ 17.23 billion.



The 52-week price range of the stock remained $12.15 - $31.41, while during last trade its minimum price was $30.55 and it gained its highest price of $31.41. Company's last 5 days shows an uptrend turn with an upsurge of 14.64%. Melco Crown Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment resort facilities in Macau.



For How Long MPEL will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) ended its day with the gaining stream with the rise of 0.11% and closed at the price of $62.93 after opening at $63.12. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 5.46 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 6.82 million shares.



During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $62.18, while it touched its highest price for the day at $63.30. GILD beta value stands at 0.56 points. Gilead Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases in North America, Europe, and Asia.



For How Long GILD Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASD AQ:URBN) reported the drop of -0.39%, to close at $38.20, with the overall traded volume of 5.38 million shares.



So far, in the past three months, the stock is down -9.13%. The 52-week range for the stock is $34.38 and $44.96 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $38.73. Its introductory price for the day was $38.42. Urban Outfitters, Inc. engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The company operates retail stores under the Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Free People, Terrain, and BHLDN brands.



Will URBN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/