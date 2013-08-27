Investor's Watch List - National Bank of Greece (ADR) (NYSE:NBG), Dean Foods Co (NYSE:DF), Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR), Northstar Realty Finance Corp. (NYSE:NRF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: National Bank of Greece (ADR) (NYSE:NBG), Dean Foods Co (NYSE:DF), Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR), Northstar Realty Finance Corp. (NYSE:NRF)



National Bank of Greece (ADR) (NYSE:NBG) volume of 2.11 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 3.23 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $2.85 - $32.50 and the day range was $4.03 - $4.18.The stock opened the session at $4.16, remained amid the day range of $4.03 - $4.18, and closed the session at $4.09. The stock showed a negative performance of -1.45% in previous trading session. National Bank of Greece S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified financial services primarily in Greece. The company involves in retail and commercial banking, global investment management, investment banking, insurance, investment activities, and securities trading operations.



Has NBG Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



In previous session, Dean Foods Co (NYSE:DF) traded 2.06 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.68 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $9.63 - $42.12. The stock was a bull/bear and dropped -40.10%, while its closing price stayed at $9.67. The market capitalization of the stock remained 908.50 million. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained negative -68.69%. Dean Foods Company, a food and beverage company, processes and distributes milk, other fluid dairy products, and plant-based beverages. The company operates in two segments, Fresh Dairy Direct and WhiteWave.



Has DF Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) volume of the stock was 2.06 million shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 3.58 million shares. The stock plunged -0.44% and finished the prior session at the closing price of $15.83. The stock traded 2.06 million shares in its previous trading session and its average volume remained 3.58 million shares. Nabors Industries Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a land drilling contractor in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company markets approximately 474 land drilling rigs for oil and gas land drilling operations in the United States Lower 48 states, Alaska, Canada, and 20 other countries worldwide.



Why Should Investors Buy NBR After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Northstar Realty Finance Corp. (NYSE:NRF) traded with volume of 2.03 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 4.04 million shares. The stock decreased -1.12% and finished the trading at $8.82. The market capitalization of the stock remained 2.21 billion. The beta of the stock remained 1.83. NorthStar Realty Finance Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) investment and asset management company in the United States.



Will NRF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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