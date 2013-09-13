Investor's Watch List - NeoMedia Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEOM),Compuware Corporation (NASDAQ:CPWR ), Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE), Stewart Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:STEI)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: NeoMedia Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEOM),Compuware Corporation (NASDAQ:CPWR ), Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE), Stewart Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:STEI)



NeoMedia Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEOM) traded to closed at $0.00003 on a traded volume of 3.9 million shares, in comparison to 33.15 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -88.46%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and its total outstanding shares are 4.98 billion. NeoMedia Technologies, Inc. provides 2D mobile barcode technology and infrastructure solutions that enable the mobile barcode ecosystem worldwide.



Is NEOM a Solid Investment at These Levels? Read This Report For Details



Compuware Corporation (NASDAQ:CPWR ) plunged -0.46% and closed at $10.90 on a traded volume of 1.22 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.86 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 0.46%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $10.90 and $11.06. Compuware Corporation provides services, software, and practices for information technology (IT) organizations worldwide.



Has CPWR Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) jumped up 1.76% and closed at $12.75. So far in three months, the stock is down -0.86%. The 52-week range for the stock is $10.90and $14.82 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $12.80. Its introductory price for the day was $12.67, with the overall traded volume of 1.21 million shares. Clean Energy Fuels Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets. It designs, builds, operates, and maintains fueling stations.



For How Long CLNE Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Stewart Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:STEI) after opening its shares at the price of $13.11, jumped up 0.08% to close at $13.12for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 1.82million shares, in comparison to 488,469.00 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $6.92 and $13.23 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $13.14. Its introductory price for the day was $13.11. Stewart Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides funeral and cemetery products and services in the death care industry. It offers a range of funeral and cremation merchandise and services, as well as cemetery property, merchandise, and services.



Will STEI Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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