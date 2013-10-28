Investor's Watch List: Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN), Stereotaxis Inc (NASDAQ:STXS), BlackBerry Ltd, Real Goods Solar, Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN), Stereotaxis Inc (NASDAQ:STXS), BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY), Real Goods Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSOL).



Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN), increased0.12% and closed at $16.30 on a traded volume of 4.44 million shares, in comparison to 4.63 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -26.97%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and its total outstanding shares are313.89 million.



Will NUAN Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Nuance Communications, Inc. provides voice and language solutions for businesses and consumers worldwide.



Stereotaxis Inc (NASDAQ:STXS), plunged -1.24% and closed at $4.76 on a traded volume of 4.37 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.94 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up180%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $4.60 and $5.42.



Has STXS Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Stereotaxis, Inc. is a United States-based company that develops probes, devices, therapeutic and magnetic surgery delivery systems.



BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY), dropped down -0.23% and closed at $8.23. So far in three months, the stock is down -7.32%. The 52-week range for the stock is $7.51 and $18.32 and during the previous trading session it marked$8.36 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $8.25 and the overall traded volume that day was 4.38 million shares.



Has BBRY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



BlackBerry Limited, formerly Research In Motion Limited, is a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of wireless solutions for the worldwide mobile communications market.



Real Goods Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSOL) after opening its shares at the price of $4.20, dropped -9.69% to close the day at $3.73. The stock ended on a traded volume of 4.37 million shares, in comparison to 4.72 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.40 and $7.17 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $4.24. It started the day at $4.20.



Will RSOL Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Real Goods Solar, Inc. is a solar energy company serving the commercial, residential and utility customers. As of February 5, 2013, the Company had installed more than 14,500 solar power systems representing over 100 megawatts of 100% renewable energy.



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