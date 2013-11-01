Investor's Watch List: Ocean Power Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPTT), News Corp, Central European Media Enterprises Ltd, RF Micro Devices, Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Ocean Power Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPTT), News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA), Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV), RF Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:RFMD).



Ocean Power Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPTT), increased/ 3.98% and closed at $2.35 on a traded volume of 4.70 million shares, in comparison to 552,260 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 9.81%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $24.34 million and its total outstanding shares are 10.36 million.



Will OPTT Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves primarily in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Australia.



News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA), soared1.41% and closed at $17.59 on a traded volume of 4.70 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 6.67 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up8.48%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $17.34 and $17.77.



Will NWSA Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing authoritative and engaging content to consumers and businesses worldwide.



Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV), jumped up8.69 % and closed at $3.07. So far in three months, the stock is down -9.32%. The 52-week range for the stock is $2.60 and $6.85 and during the previous trading session it marked$3.08 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $2.98 and the overall traded volume that day was 4.68 million shares.



Will CETV Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (CME) is a media and entertainment company operating broadcast, content and new media businesses in Central and Eastern Europe.



RF Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:RFMD) after opening its shares at the price of $5.19, jumped up0.96% to close the day at $5.25. The stock ended on a traded volume of 4.68 million shares, in comparison to 6.45 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $3.75 and $6.20 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $5.31. It started the day at $5.19.



Why Should Investors Buy RFMD After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



RF Micro Devices, Inc. (RFMD) is engaged in the design and manufacture of radio frequency components and compound semiconductor technologies.



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