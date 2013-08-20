Investor's Watch List - Petrosonic Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:PSON), Tribune Company (OTCMKTS:TRBAA), Axion Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXPW), Tesco PLC (ADR) (OTCMKTS:TSCDY).

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Petrosonic Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:PSON), Tribune Company (OTCMKTS:TRBAA), Axion Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXPW), Tesco PLC (ADR) (OTCMKTS:TSCDY).



Petrosonic Energy Inc(OTCMKTS:PSON) ended lower -6.18% and complete the day at $0.638. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 387,171 . After opening at $0.68, the stock hit as high as $0.69. However, it traded between $0.42 and $1.46 over the last twelve months.



Petrosonic Energy, Inc is a development-stage company. The Company focused on the treatment and upgrading of heavy oil by sonicated solvent de-asphalting. On July 27, 2012, the Company completed the acquisition of 60% ownership in Petrosonic Albania, SHA. from Sonoro.



Has PSON Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Tribune Company(OTCMKTS:TRBAA) closed yesterday at $59.90, a -0.96% decrease. Around 373,734 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 605,813 shares. The company is now valued at around $3.39 billion.



Tribune Company is a media and entertainment company engaged in newspaper publishing, television and radio broadcasting and entertainment through its subsidiaries



Has TRBAA Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Tesco PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:TSCDY) moved -0.98 percent lower at $17.26 and traded between $17.15 and $17.35 after opening the day at $17.25. Its performance over the last five days remained -1.54%, which stands at 2.13% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 4.1%.



Tesco PLC is an international retailer. The activity of the Company is retailing and associated activities in the United Kingdom, the People’s Republic of China, the Czech Republic, Hungary, the Republic of Ireland, India, Malaysia, Poland, Slovakia, South Korea, Thailand, Turkey and the United States



Why Should Investors Buy TSCDY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Axion Power International, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AXPW) shares rose, gaining +8.11 percent to close at $0.148. The stock is down around -47.14% this year and -50.67% for the last 12 months. Around 1.51 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 857,985 shares.



Axion Power International, Inc. (API) is a development stage company. The Company has been engaged in research and development of new technology to manufactures carbon electrode assemblies for its lead-acid-carbon energy storage devices that the Company refers to as its PbC devices. The Company manufactures specialty lead-acid batteries.



Why Should Investors Buy AXPW After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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