Investor's Watch List: ProShares UltraPro QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:TQQQ), Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR), Ross Stores, Inc., MAKO Surgical Corp

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ProShares UltraPro QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:TQQQ), Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR), Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST), MAKO Surgical Corp. (NASDAQ:MAKO).



ProShares UltraPro QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:TQQQ), increased6.35% and closed at $88.74 on a traded volume of 1.51 million shares, in comparison to 1.15 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 71.41%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $267.01million.



Will TQQQ Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



The investment seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to three times (3x) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 IndexÂ®.



Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR), soared2.97% and closed at $23.93 on a traded volume of 1.48 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 2.32 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up41.1%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $23.34 and $24.06.



Will FNSR Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Finisar Corporation provides optical subsystems and components for data communication and telecommunication applications in the United States, Malaysia, China, and internationally.



Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST), jumped up1.53 % and closed at $72.36. So far in three months, the stock is up 8%. The 52-week range for the stock is $52.01 and $74.05 and during the previous trading session it marked$72.55 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $71.63 and the overall traded volume that day was 1.23 million shares.



Will ROST Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Ross Stores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dads DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States.



MAKO Surgical Corp. (NASDAQ:MAKO) after opening its shares at the price of $29.67, jumped up0.30% to close the day at $29.79. The stock ended on a traded volume of 1.47million shares, in comparison to 3.05 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $10.00 and $29.80 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $29.80. It started the day at $29.67.



Why Should Investors Buy MAKO After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



MAKO Surgical Corp., a medical device company, markets its advanced robotic arm solution, joint specific applications for the knee and hip, and orthopedic implants for orthopedic procedures in the United States and internationally.



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/