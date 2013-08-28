Investor's Watch List -Quicksilver Resources Inc (NYSE:KWK), Stillwater Mining Company (NYSE:SWC), Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA: PHYS), Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Quicksilver Resources Inc (NYSE:KWK), Stillwater Mining Company (NYSE:SWC), Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA: PHYS), Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ).



Quicksilver Resources Inc (NYSE:KWK) decreased -0.60% and closed at $1.67 on a traded volume of 1.61million shares, in comparison to 2.72 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -38.83%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $65 billion and its total outstanding shares are 177.49million.



Will KWK Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Quicksilver Resources Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and sale of natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil in North America. The company focuses primarily on unconventional reservoirs, such as fractured shales, coal beds, and tight sands.



Stillwater Mining Company (NYSE:SWC) plunged -4.67% and closed at $11.84 on a traded volume of 1.61 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.28 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -1.74%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $11.76 and $12.49.



Will SWC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Stillwater Mining Company engages in developing, extracting, processing, smelting, refining, and marketing palladium, platinum, and associated metals (PGMs). It also explores for nickel, copper, gold, and silver ores.



Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA: PHYS) jumped up 0.90% and closed at $11.84. So far in three months, the stock is up 2.87%. The 52-week range for the stock is $9.81 and $15.42 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $11.90. Its introductory price for the day was $11.85, with the overall traded volume of 1.61 million shares.



Will PHYS Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Sprott Physical Gold Trust (the Trust) is a closed-end trust. The Trust invests in unencumbered and fully allocated London Good Delivery (LGD) gold bars. The Trust was created to invest and hold substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion.



Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) after opening its shares at the price of $5.28, dropped -2.25% to close at $5.21 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 1.60 million shares, in comparison to 5.18 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $3.82 and $10.14 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $5.40.



Will TRQ Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mineral exploration, development, and mining company.



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