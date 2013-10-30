Investor's Watch List: Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN), Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:TSM), Sunedison Inc (NYSE:SUNE), Talisman Energy Inc. (USA)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN), Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:TSM), Sunedison Inc (NYSE:SUNE), Talisman Energy Inc. (USA) (NYSE:TLM).



Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN), decreased -1.16% and closed at $3.41 on a traded volume of 6.47 million shares, in comparison to 4.40 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -1.16%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and its total outstanding shares are 371.67 million.



Will RENN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Renren Inc. operates a social networking Internet platform in the People’s Republic of China.



Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:TSM), soared0.86% and closed at $18.77 on a traded volume of 6.29 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 9.85 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up10.61%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $18.59 and $18.79.



Will TSM Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, packaging, testing, sale, and marketing of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices.



Sunedison Inc (NYSE:SUNE), jumped up 5.91% and closed at $9.567. So far in three months, the stock is down -5.38%. The 52-week range for the stock is $2.15 and $10.47 and during the previous trading session it marked$9.68 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $9.22 and the overall traded volume that day was 6.19 million shares.



Will SUNE Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



SunEdison, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells silicon wafers. The company is also involved in developing and selling photovoltaic energy solutions. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Materials and Solar Energy.



Talisman Energy Inc. (USA) (NYSE:TLM) after opening its shares at the price of $12.46, jumped up2.10% to close the day at $12.64. The stock ended on a traded volume of 6.14 million shares, in comparison to 8.37 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $10.34 and $13.38 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $12.77. It started the day at $12.46.



Why Should Investors Buy TLM After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



Talisman Energy Inc., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.



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