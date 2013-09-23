Investor's Watch List - Revolutionary Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REVO), 22nd Century Group Inc (OTCBB:XXII), Drinks Americas Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKAM), North Atlantic Drilling - US Listing (OTCMKTS:NATDF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Revolutionary Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REVO), 22nd Century Group Inc (OTCBB:XXII), Drinks Americas Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKAM), North Atlantic Drilling - US Listing (OTCMKTS:NATDF).



Revolutionary Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REVO) opened its last trade at the price of $9.60. Its closing price was $9.50 after losing -1.45% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 104.372 shares, while its average trading volume remained 115.014 shares.



Revolutionary Concepts, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on developing and marketing smart camera technologies that enable remote monitoring.



Will REVO Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



22nd Century Group Inc (OTCBB:XXII) percentage change plunged -0.78% to close at $1.27 with the total traded volume of 182.585 shares. That activity was more than average volume of 163.296 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.15 - $1.74, while its day lowest price was $1.25. The share price hit the day highest price of $1.30.



22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction and smoking cessation products produced from modifying the nicotine content in tobacco plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding.



Will XXII Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Drinks Americas Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKAM) traded on volume of 3.02 million shares in the last session against average volume of 1.03 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.01 and closed at $0.0035 by scoring -41.67%.In the last three months the stock was down -74.82%.



Drinks Americas Holdings, Ltd. develops, owns, produces, markets, distributes, and licenses alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages primarily in the continental United States.



Will DKAM Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



North Atlantic Drilling - US Listing (OTCMKTS:NATDF) started its last trading session with the price of $9.60 and closed at $9.50 by scoring -1.45%. The stock traded with total volume of 104.372 shares, while the average trading volume remained 114.014 shares. Day range for the stock was $9.45 and $9.60.



North Atlantic Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling services contractor in the North Atlantic area.



Will NATDF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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