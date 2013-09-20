Investor's Watch List - Saba Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS: SABA), Axion Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS: AXPW), COLUMBUS GOLD CORP (OTCMKTS: CBGDF), CHINA CONSTRUCTION B (OTCMKTS: CICHY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Saba Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS: SABA), Axion Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS: AXPW), COLUMBUS GOLD CORP (OTCMKTS: CBGDF), CHINA CONSTRUCTION B (OTCMKTS: CICHY).



Saba Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS: SABA) opened its last trade at the price of $9.85. Its closing price was $10.00 after gaining 1.52% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 90.621 shares, while its average trading volume remained 64.611 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.27.



Saba Software, Inc. provides a class of people systems that combine people learning, people performance, and people collaboration solutions.



Will SABA Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Axion Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS: AXPW) percentage change plunged -0.40% to close at $0.125 with the total traded volume of 842.050 shares. That activity was less than average volume of 849.252 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.12 - $0.38, while its day lowest price was $0.12. The share price hit the day highest price of $0.13.



Axion Power International, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of advanced energy storage devices and components based on its patented PbC Technology.



Will AXPW Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



COLUMBUS GOLD CORP (OTCMKTS: CBGDF) traded on volume of 2.34 million shares in the last session against average volume of 20.209 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.38 and closed at $0.351 by scoring -0.57%.In the last three months the stock was up 68.59% while its 52 week range of the stock was $0.35 - $0.44.



Columbus Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal mining properties, primarily gold in the United States and French Guiana.



Will CBGDF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



CHINA CONSTRUCTION B (OTCMKTS: CICHY) started its last trading session with the price of $15.91 and closed at $16.03 by scoring -0.31%. The stock traded with total volume of 41.712 shares, while the average trading volume remained 99.218 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 0.96. Day range for the stock was $15.91 -$16.05.



China Construction Bank Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate and personal banking, and treasury services. Its Corporate Banking segment offers various financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.



Will CICHY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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