Investor's Watch List - Saba Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS: SABA), Save the World Air Inc (OTCBB: ZERO), Bombardier, Inc.-Ord Shs (OTCMKTS: BDRBF), Mitsui & Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: MITSY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Saba Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS: SABA), Save the World Air Inc (OTCBB: ZERO), Bombardier, Inc.-Ord Shs (OTCMKTS: BDRBF), Mitsui & Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: MITSY).



Saba Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS: SABA) opened its last trade at the price of $9.64. Its closing price was $9.50 after losing 1.04% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 116.566 shares, while its average trading volume remained 54.543 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.27.



Saba Software, Inc. provides a class of people systems that combine people learning, people performance, and people collaboration solutions.



Will SABA Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Save the World Air Inc (OTCBB: ZERO) percentage change surged 5.04% to close at $1.25 with the total traded volume of 154.246 shares. That activity was less than average volume of 215.605 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.48 - $1.92, while its day lowest price was $1.18. The share price hit the day highest price of $1.28.



Save The World Air, Inc., a development stage enterprise, engages in designing, licensing, and developing products to commercialize energy efficient technologies.



Will ZERO Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Bombardier, Inc.-Ord Shs (OTCMKTS: BDRBF) traded on volume of 127.9800 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $4.8484 and closed at $4.827 by scoring 1.19%. The 52 weeks traded was $2.97-$5.03.



Bombardier Inc. manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Bombardier Aerospace and Bombardier Transportation.



Will BDRBF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Mitsui & Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: MITSY) started its last trading session with the price of $292.78 and closed at $295.20 by scoring 0.75% gained. The stock traded with total volume of 1,133.00 shares, while the average trading volume remained 1,559.00 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.11. Day range for the stock was $292.78 -$296.00.



Mitsui & Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a general trading company. It engages in the wholesale, retail, and processing of steel products; domestic sales, export, and import of steel products for construction and other steel products.



Will MITSY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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