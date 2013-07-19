Investor's Watch List - SanDisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK), NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP), Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRCD), Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: SanDisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK), NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP), Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRCD), Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)



SanDisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK) gained 2.96% recently, while trading on 15.65M shares at the price of $61.20. If we look at its trading history of the past 52 weeks, the share price suffered a low of $37.95 on Jul 23, 2012 and was moved to its maximum level of $63.73 on Jun 19, 2013. The stock changed hands in a range of $59.28 to $62.05, bringing its market capitalization at about $14.89B. SanDisk Corporation designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using its flash memory, controller and firmware technologies. The Company’s solutions include removable cards, embedded products, universal serial bus (USB), drives, digital media players, wafers and components.



NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) added 1.14% recently, in the current trading session, at $40.98 with a total volume of 6.85M shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 5.37M shares. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $26.26 and above $41.39. It floated in a range of $40.44 to $41.39 during the recent trading session, with a beta value of 1.53. Its market capitalization now moved to about $14.80B. NetApp, Inc. (NetApp) is a provider of storage systems and data management solutions for information technology (IT) infrastructures. Its fabric-attached storage (FAS) platform offers the storage platform for business applications, shared infrastructures, and cloud environments.



Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRCD) recently recorded a gain of 0.47% and was moving within a range of $6.41 -$6.53. Its current trading price is $6.43. The share price hit its 52-week low of $4.65 on Jul 24, 2012 and $6.54 was the best price in the same period. The stock completed the day with a total volume of 3.55M shares, versus an average volume of 7.34M shares. Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (Brocade) is a supplier of networking equipment, including end-to-end Internet Protocol-based Ethernet networking solutions and storage area networking solutions for businesses and organizations of all types and sizes, including global enterprises, and service providers.



Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) added 0.45% in its current trading activity, bringing its market capitalization around $16.82B. The total number of shares that changed hands during the current session up till now was 2.51M shares, as compared to average trading volume of 3.33M shares. The share price after opening at $46.93, made a high of $47.20 and hovered above $46.63, while its recent trading price was $46.90. Seagate Technology plc (Seagate) is the provider of electronic data storage products. The Company’s principal products are hard disk drives, commonly referred to as disk drives, hard drives or HDDs.



