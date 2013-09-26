Investor's Watch List: Santarus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTS), Outerwall Inc (NASDAQ:OUTR), Zillow Inc (NASDAQ:Z), Trimble Navigation Limited

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Santarus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTS), Outerwall Inc (NASDAQ:OUTR), Zillow Inc (NASDAQ:Z), Trimble Navigation Limited (NASDAQ:TRMB).



Santarus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTS), increased2.17% and closed at $21.63 on a traded volume of 1.35 million shares, in comparison to 1.62 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over96.99%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $1.44 Billion and its total outstanding shares are 66.37million.



Will SNTS Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Santarus, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary products that address the needs of patients treated by physician specialists.



Outerwall Inc (NASDAQ:OUTR), soared1.37% and closed at $49.00 on a traded volume of 1.35 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 955,994 shares. In the last three months, the stock is down-16.14%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $48.00 and $49.10.



Will OUTR Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Outerwall Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides automated retail solutions primarily in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Ireland, and the United Kingdom.



Zillow Inc (NASDAQ:Z), dropped down -2.93% and closed at $86.89. So far in three months, the stock is up 54.47%. The 52-week range for the stock is $23.00 and $103.00 and during the previous trading session it marked$90.37as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $90.10 and the overall traded volume that day was 1.34 million shares.



Has Z Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Zillow, Inc. engages in the operation of a real estate and home-related information marketplace on mobile and the Web in the United States.



Trimble Navigation Limited (NASDAQ:TRMB) after opening its shares at the price of $29.49, jumped up0.88% to close the day at $29.76. The stock ended on a traded volume of 1.29 million shares, in comparison to 1.37 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $22.58 and $32.03 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $29.98. It started the day at $29.49.



Why Should Investors Buy TRMB After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



Trimble Navigation Limited designs and distributes positioning products and applications enabled by global positioning system (GPS), optical, laser, and wireless communications technology.



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