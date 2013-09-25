Investor's Watch List - SBERBANK RUSSIA (OTCMKTS:SBRCY), Compass Group Plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:CMPGY), Vapor Corp., (OTCMKTS:VPCO), Telstra Corporation Ltd (OTCMKTS:TLSYY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: SBERBANK RUSSIA (OTCMKTS:SBRCY), Compass Group plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:CMPGY), Vapor Corp., (OTCMKTS:VPCO), Telstra Corporation Ltd (OTCMKTS:TLSYY).



SBERBANK RUSSIA (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) opened its last trade at the price of $12.58. Its closing price was $12.53 after losing -1.65% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 229.731 shares, while its average trading volume remained 276.498 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 80.25.



Sberbank provides corporate and retail banking products and services to corporate clients, small businesses, financial institutions, and individuals in the Russian Federation and internationally.



Will SBRCY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Compass Group plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) percentage change plunged -0.30% to close at $13.40 with the total traded volume of 113.238 shares. That activity was more than average volume of 58.033 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $10.71 - $13.97, while its day lowest price was $13.37. The share price hit the day highest price of $13.47.



Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides contract foodservice and support services to its clients.



Will CMPGY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Vapor Corp., (OTCMKTS:VPCO) traded on volume of 447.072 shares in the last session against average volume of 321.266 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $1.00 and closed at $0.980 by scoring 3.16%.In the last three months the stock was up 3.16% while its 52 week range of the stock was $0.17 - $1.50.



Vapor Corp. designs, markets, and distributes electronic cigarettes and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada.



Will VPCO Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Telstra Corporation Ltd (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) started its last trading session with the price of $23.08 and closed at $23.18 by scoring -0.39%. The stock traded with total volume of 42.567 shares, while the average trading volume remained 64.239 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 0.78. Day range for the stock was $23.08 and $23.26.



Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to individuals, businesses, governments, and enterprises in Australia and internationally.



Will TLSYY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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