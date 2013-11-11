Investor's Watch List: Sequenom, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQNM), TOKYO ELECTRON LTD (OTCMKTS:TOELY), Amarin Corporation Plc (ADR)(NASDAQ:AMRN), Patriot Coal Corporation (OTCMKTS:PCXCQ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Sequenom, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQNM), TOKYO ELECTRON LTD (OTCMKTS:TOELY), Amarin Corporation plc (ADR)(NASDAQ:AMRN), Patriot Coal Corporation (OTCMKTS:PCXCQ)



Sequenom, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQNM) opened its shares at the price of $2.11 for the day. Its closing price was $2.11 after gaining +24.12% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 8.44 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 3.56 million shares. The beta of SQNM stands at0.38. Sequenom, Inc., a life sciences company, provides genetic analysis solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Molecular Diagnostics and Genetic Analysis.



Why Should Investors Buy SQNM After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



TOKYO ELECTRON LTD (OTCMKTS:TOELY) percentage change surged +1.33% to close at $13.68 with the total traded volume of 1.70 million shares, and average volume of 638,785.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $10.13 - $14.72, while its day lowest price was $13.45 and it hit its day highest price at $13.70. Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor production equipment (SPE), flat panel display (FPD), and photovoltaic cell (PV) production equipment in the United States, Europe, and Asia.



Will TOELY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Amarin Corporation plc (ADR)(NASDAQ:AMRN) started its trading session with the price of $1.61 and closed at $1.57 by scoring +11.53%. AMRN’s stocks traded with total volume of 8.38 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 13.45 million shares. The beta of AMRN stands at 1.14. Day range of the stock was $1.53 -$1.65. Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization therapeutic products for the treatment for cardiovascular diseases. Its product development program areas include lipid science and therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids.



Why Should Investors Buy AMRN After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Patriot Coal Corporation (OTCMKTS:PCXCQ) ended its day with the gain of +1.33% and closed at the price of $0.07 after opening at $0.08. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 3.47 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.72 million shares. Patriot Coal Corporation engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of thermal and metallurgical coal with coal reserves in the Appalachia and the Illinois Basin coal regions in the eastern United States.



Will PCXCQ Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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