Investor's Watch List - Softbank Corp. (Japan) (OTCMKTS: SFTBY), ScripsAmerica, Inc. (OTCBB: SCRC), DETOUR GOLD CORP (OTCMKTS: DRGDF), TENCENT HOLDINGS ADR (OTCMKTS: TCEHY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Softbank Corp. (Japan) (OTCMKTS: SFTBY), ScripsAmerica, Inc. (OTCBB: SCRC), DETOUR GOLD CORP (OTCMKTS: DRGDF), TENCENT HOLDINGS ADR (OTCMKTS: TCEHY).



Softbank Corp. (Japan) (OTCMKTS: SFTBY) increased 0.66% and closed at $33.49 on a traded volume of 16.714 shares, in comparison to 171.473 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 84.93%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $79.89 billion.



Will SFTBY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



SoftBank Corp. operates in the information industry in Japan. It operates through four segments: Mobile Communications, Broadband Infrastructure, Fixed-line Telecommunications, and Internet Culture.



ScripsAmerica, Inc. (OTCBB: SCRC) soared 45.83% and closed at $0.210 on a traded volume of 429.842 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 163.036 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 10.53%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $0.14 and $0.23.



Will SCRC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



ScripsAmerica, Inc. engages in the distribution of pharmaceutical products in the United States.



DETOUR GOLD CORP (OTCMKTS: DRGDF) dropped -4.30% and closed at $9.34. So far in three months, the stock is down -.9.98%. The 52-week range for the stock is $6.90 and $29.26 and during the previous trading session it marked $9.72 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $9.15 and the overall traded volume that day was 31.486 shares.



Will DRGDF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Detour Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in Canada.



TENCENT HOLDINGS ADR (OTCMKTS: TCEHY) after opening its shares at the price of $52.98 jumped 1.26% to close the day at $52.87. The stock ended on a traded volume of 20.539 shares, in comparison to 57.835 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $29.84 and $53.40 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $53.40.



Will TCEHY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (IVAS), mobile and telecommunications value-added services (MVAS), online advertising services, and e-Commerce transactions services in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally.



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