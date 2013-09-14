Investor's Watch List: Spectra Energy Corp. (NYSE:SE), Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN), Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR, Metlife Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Spectra Energy Corp. (NYSE:SE), Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN), Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR (ETF) (NYSEARCA:XLP), Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).



Spectra Energy Corp. (NYSE:SE), increased1.67% and closed at $33.58 on a traded volume of 5.14 million shares, in comparison to 3.39 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 22.64%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $22.47million and its total outstanding shares are 669,00 million.



Will SE Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Spectra Energy Corp (Spectra Energy) through its subsidiaries and equity affiliates, owns and operates a portfolio of complementary natural gas-related energy assets and is a natural gas infrastructure company.



Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN), plunged -0.97% and closed at $37.93 on a traded volume of 5.10 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 2.92 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up2.62%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $37.77 and $38.34.



Has SWN Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Southwestern Energy Company is an independent energy company engaged in natural gas and oil exploration, development and production.



Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR (ETF) (NYSEARCA:XLP), jumped up0.82 % and closed at $40.72. So far in three months, the stock is down -0.2%. The 52-week range for the stock is $33.97 and $42.20 and during the previous trading session it marked$40.74 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $40.48 and the overall traded volume that day was 1.02 million shares.



Will XLP Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).



Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) after opening its shares at the price of $49.32, dropped -0.91% to close the day at $48.83. The stock ended on a traded volume of 5.03 million shares, in comparison to 5.77 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $30.55 and $51.65 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $49.33. It started the day at $49.32.



Will MET Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



MetLife, Inc. (MetLife) is a provider of insurance, annuities and employee benefit programs



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