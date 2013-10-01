Investor's Watch List: Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC), Health Management Associates Inc , the AES Corporation (NYSE:AES), Northstar Realty Finance Corp

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC), Health Management Associates Inc (NYSE:HMA), The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES), Northstar Realty Finance Corp. (NYSE:NRF).



Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC), decreased 1.29% and closed at $9.18 on a traded volume of 3.78 million shares, in comparison to 4.33 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -48.37%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $3.40 million and its total outstanding shares are370.42 million.



Will SRC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s operations are carried out through Spirit Realty, L.P. (the Operating Partnership).



Health Management Associates Inc (NYSE:HMA), soared1.59% and closed at $12.80 on a traded volume of 3.78 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 3.97 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -18.58%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $12.52 and $12.86.



Will HMA Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Health Management Associates, Inc. by and through its subsidiaries operates general acute care hospitals and other health care facilities in non-urban communities.



The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES), dropped down -1.34% and closed at $13.29. So far in three months, the stock is up 10.84%. The 52-week range for the stock is $9.52 and $14.00 and during the previous trading session it marked$13.43 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $3.76 and the overall traded volume that day was 4.00million shares.



Has AES Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



The AES Corporation (AES) owns a portfolio of electricity generation and distribution businesses on five continents in 27 countries, with total capacity of approximately 44,200 megawatts and distribution networks. It owns and operates two types of businesses.



Northstar Realty Finance Corp. (NYSE:NRF) after opening its shares at the price of $9.27, dropped -1.07% to close the day at $9.28. The stock ended on a traded volume of 3.75 million shares, in comparison to 3.33 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $5.55 and $10.30 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $9.35. It started the day at $9.27.



Will NRF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



NorthStar Realty Finance Corp. is an internally managed real estate finance company. It originates, acquires and manages portfolios of commercial real estate debt, commercial real estate securities and net lease properties. In addition, the Company engages in asset management and other activities related to real estate and real estate finance.



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