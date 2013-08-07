Investor's Watch List - SWATCH GROUP AG ADR (OTCMKTS:SWGAY), Neohydro Technologies Corp (OTCMKTS:NHYT), Growlife Inc (OTCBB:PHOT), Kingfisher Plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KGFHY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: SWATCH GROUP AG ADR (OTCMKTS:SWGAY), Neohydro Technologies Corp (OTCMKTS:NHYT), Growlife Inc (OTCBB:PHOT), Kingfisher plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KGFHY)



SWATCH GROUP AG ADR (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) opened its shares at the price of $30.89 for the day. Its closing price was $30.60 after declining -0.94% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 29,849.00 shares. The Swatch Group Ltd engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Watches and Jewelry, Production, and Electronic Systems.



Neohydro Technologies Corp (OTCMKTS:NHYT) decline -2.39% to close at $0.0450with the total traded volume of 1.64M shares, more than average volume of 2.14M. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.04 - $0.06, while its day lowest price was $0.03 and it hit its day highest price at $0.06. Neohydro Technologies Corp. (Neohydro) is a development-stage company. The Company was previously engaged in the business of acquisition and exploration of mining properties and the industrial waste water business.



Growlife Inc (OTCBB:PHOT) remained among the day advancers and traded with volume of 3.55M shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 3.31M shares. Then 52 week range of the stock remained $0.0042- $0.12, while its day lowest price was $0.0322 and it hit its day highest price at $0.033. PHOT total market capitalization is $16.2 million. GrowLife, Inc., formerly, Phototron Holdings, Inc. sells and distributse mini-hydroponic greenhouses (Phototron Units) and horticultural seeds, mineral nutrient solutions, growing mediums and germination kits. On February 14, 2011.



Kingfisher plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) started its trading session with the price of $12.25 and closed at $12.18 after decline -1.69%. AAGIY stocks traded with total volume of 95,922.00 shares, while the average trading volume remained 141,494.00 shares. Day range of the stock was 12.10 -$12.27. Kingfisher plc is a home improvement retailer. The Company, through its subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates supply home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels, located in the United Kingdom, continental Europe and China.



