Investor's Watch List - T MOBILE US INC (NYSE:TMUS), Schlumberger Limited (EPA: SLB), Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA: FAS), ProShares Ultra S&P500 (ETF) (NYSEARCA: SSO)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: T MOBILE US INC (NYSE:TMUS), Schlumberger Limited (EPA: SLB), Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA: FAS), ProShares Ultra S&P500 (ETF) (NYSEARCA: SSO).



T MOBILE US INC (NYSE:TMUS) decreased -2.87% and closed at $24.71 on a traded volume of 3.90 million shares, in comparison to 2.89 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 49.58%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $18.49 billion.



Will TMUS Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



T-Mobile USA, Inc. offers mobile communications services under the T-Mobile brands in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.



Schlumberger Limited (EPA: SLB) showed no change, closed at $65.00 on a traded volume of 5.548 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 6.092 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 20.55%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $64.51 and $66.17.



How Should Investors Trade SLB Now? Find Out Here



Schlumberger Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of technology, integrated project management, and information solutions to oil and gas exploration and production industries worldwide.



Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA: FAS) jumped 0.90% and closed at $70.32. The 52-week range for the stock is $31.28 and $78.29 and during the previous trading session it marked $69.56 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $69.56 and the overall traded volume that day was 3.82 million shares.



Will FAS Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index).



ProShares Ultra S&P500 (ETF) (NYSEARCA: SSO) after opening its shares at the price of $84.99 jumped 0.363% to close the day at $85.15. The stock ended on a traded volume of 3.80 million shares, in comparison to 828.702 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $53.38 and $87.07 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $85.32.



Will SSO Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index.



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