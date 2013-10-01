Investor's Watch List - Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:TSM), Cole Real Estate Investments Inc (NYSE:COLE), Barrick Gold Corporation (USA) (NYSE:ABX), Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:TSM), Cole Real Estate Investments Inc (NYSE:COLE), Barrick Gold Corporation (USA) (NYSE:ABX), Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).



Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:TSM) opened its last trade at the price of $16.87. Its closing price was $16.96 after losing -0.64% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 10.70 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 8.81 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, packaging, testing, sale, and marketing of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices.



Will TSM Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Cole Real Estate Investments Inc (NYSE:COLE) percentage change surged 0.41% to close at $12.26 with the total traded volume of 10.69 million shares while its average volume of 12.89 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $9.85 - $12.35, while its day lowest price was $12.16. The share price hit the day highest price of $12.30. Cole Real Estate Investments, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The trust invests in real estate markets of United States. It is engaged in investment, acquisition, and management of properties.



Will COLE Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Barrick Gold Corporation (USA) (NYSE:ABX) traded on volume of 10.62 million shares in the last session against average volume of 17.35 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $18.37 and closed at $18.62 by scoring 0.49%.In the last three months the stock was up 18.3% while its 52 week range of the stock was $13.43 - $42.54. Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the production and sale of gold and copper. It is also involved in exploration and mine development activities.



Will ABX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) started its last trading session with the price of $14.58 and closed at $14.59 by scoring -0.95%. The stock traded with total volume of 10.51 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 10.88 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.43. Day range for the stock was $14.47 and $14.70. Corning Incorporated produces and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials worldwide. It operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Telecommunications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences.



Will GLW Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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