Investor's Watch List: Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (ADR)(NYSE:TSM), Lloyds Banking Group PLC (ADR)(NYSE:LYG), Eldorado Gold Corp (USA)(NYSE:EGO), ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (ADR)(NYSE:TSM), Lloyds Banking Group PLC (ADR)(NYSE:LYG), Eldorado Gold Corp (USA)(NYSE:EGO), ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)



Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (ADR)(NYSE:TSM) opened its shares at the price of $17.65 for the day. Its closing price was $17.62 after gaining +1.67% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 14.23 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 9.91 million shares. The beta of TSM stands at1.01.



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, packaging, testing, sale, and marketing of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices.



Why Should Investors Buy TSM After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Lloyds Banking Group PLC (ADR)(NYSE:LYG) percentage change surged +1.23% to close at $4.94 with the total traded volume of 8.29 million shares, and average volume of 2.63 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $2.32 - $4.97, while its day lowest price was $4.80 and it hit its day highest price at $4.97.



Will LYG Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Eldorado Gold Corp (USA)(NYSE:EGO) started its trading session with the price of $7.15 and closed at $7.11 by scoring +0.85%. EGO’s stocks traded with the average trading volume remained 7.31 million shares. The beta of EGO stands at 0.59. Day range of the stock was $6.99 -$7.24.



Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and production of gold properties in Turkey, China, Greece, Brazil, and Romania.



For How Long EGO’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) ended its day with the loss of -0.25% and closed at the price of $4.03 after opening at $4.13. Stock traded during its last trading session with its average volume 5.42 million shares.



Has ARR Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



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