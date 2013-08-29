Investor's Watch List: The Southern Company (NYSE:SO), Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG), Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB), Consumer Discretionary SPDR (ETF) (NYSEARCA:XLY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: The Southern Company (NYSE:SO), Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG), Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB), Consumer Discretionary SPDR (ETF) (NYSEARCA:XLY)



The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) opened its shares at the price of $41.70 for the day. Its closing price was $41.64 after losing -0.10% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 3.6 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 4.55 million shares. The beta of SO stands at0.23.



The Southern Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public electric utility company.



Has SO Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) percentage change surged +0.34% to close at $29.77 with the total traded volume of 3.6 million shares, and average volume of 4.03 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $17.42 - $32.33, while its day lowest price was $29.40 and it hit its day highest price at $30.00.



Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., formerly The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., is an insurance and financial services company.



Why Should Investors Buy HIG After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) started its trading session with the price of $+0.25 and closed at $36.21 by scoring +0.25%. WMB’s stocks traded with total volume of 3.59 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 6.18 million shares. The beta of WMB stands at 1.36. Day range of the stock was $36.12 -$36.36.



The Williams Companies, Inc. (Williams) is an energy infrastructure company focused on connecting North America’s hydrocarbon resource plays to markets for natural gas.



Will WMB Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Consumer Discretionary SPDR (ETF) (NYSEARCA:XLY) ended its day with the gain of +0.54% and closed at the price of $57.76 after opening at $57.41. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 3.55million shares.



For How Long XLY’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/