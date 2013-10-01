Investor's Watch List: The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU), Molycorp Inc (NYSE:MCP), Encana Corporation (USA) (NYSE:ECA), ArcelorMittal (ADR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU), Molycorp Inc (NYSE:MCP), Encana Corporation (USA) (NYSE:ECA), ArcelorMittal (ADR) (NYSE:MT).



The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU), increased0.11% and closed at $18.66 on a traded volume of4.26million shares, in comparison to 4.21 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 37.11%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $10.30Billion and its total outstanding shares are 551.94million.



Will WU Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



The Western Union Company (Western Union) is engaged in money movement and payment services. The Company’s business payments service provides consumers and businesses with options for making one-time or recurring bill payments, including business-to-business payment transactions, which are primarily cross-border, cross currency transactions.



Molycorp Inc (NYSE:MCP), plunged -2.53% and closed at $6.56 on a traded volume of 4.17 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 11.89 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up5.81%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $6.51 and $6.72.



Has MCP Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Molycorp, Inc. provides Rare Earths and Molybdenum products to companies. The Company's rare earth products comprise of bastnasite, cerium, europium, lanthanum, neodymium, praseodymium, yttrium, and other lanthanides.



Encana Corporation (USA) (NYSE:ECA), dropped down -0.06% and closed at $17.33. So far in three months, the stock is up 2.3%. The 52-week range for the stock is $16.48 and $24.29 and during the previous trading session it marked$17.49 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $17.25 and the overall traded volume that day was 4.16 million shares.



Has ECA Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Encana Corporation (Encana) is a North American energy producer. The Company’s other operations include the transportation and marketing of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs).



ArcelorMittal (ADR) (NYSE:MT) after opening its shares at the price of $13.48, dropped -1.09% to close the day at $13.67. The stock ended on a traded volume of 4.10 million shares, in comparison to 4.88 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $10.83 and $17.99 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $13.77. It started the day at $13.48.



Will MT Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



ArcelorMittal SA is a Luxembourg-based company involved in the mining and steel industry. It operates in divisions: Flat Carbon Americas; Flat Carbon Europe, Long Carbon Americas and Europe; Asia, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) (AACIS), and Distribution Solutions.



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