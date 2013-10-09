Investor's Watch List: Thompson Creek Metals Company Inc (USA) (NYSE:TC), Boise Inc. (NYSE:BZ), Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:KEG), Saks Inc (NYSE:SKS)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Thompson Creek Metals Company Inc (USA) (NYSE:TC), Boise Inc. (NYSE:BZ), Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:KEG), Saks Inc (NYSE:SKS).



Thompson Creek Metals Company Inc (USA) (NYSE:TC), decreased -3.85% and closed at $3.25 on a traded volume of 2.16 million shares, in comparison to 1.61million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -21.69%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $557.22 million and its total outstanding shares are 171.45 million.



Will TC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Thompson Creek Metals Company Inc. is a diversified mining company. It is a producer of molybdenum and has copper and gold reserves.



Boise Inc. (NYSE:BZ), plunged -0.55% and closed at $12.59 on a traded volume of 2.13 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 2.43 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up46.91%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $12.59 and $12.67.



Has BZ Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Boise Inc. is a manufacturer of packaging and paper products, including corrugated containers and sheets, containerboard, protective packaging products, imaging papers for the office and home, printing and converting papers, label and release papers, newsprint and market pulp.



Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:KEG), dropped down -3.03% and closed at $7.05. So far in three months, the stock is up 8.46%. The 52-week range for the stock is $5.61 and $9.55 and during the previous trading session it marked$7.34 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $7.29 and the overall traded volume that day was 2.13 million shares.



Has KEG Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Key Energy Services, Inc. (Key) is an onshore, rig-based well servicing contractor. The Company provides a range of well services to major oil companies, foreign national oil companies and independent oil and natural gas production companies.



Saks Inc (NYSE:SKS) after opening its shares at the price of $16.02, close the day at $15.98. The stock ended on a traded volume of 2.11 million shares, in comparison to 3.17 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $9.24 and $17.51 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $16.03. It started the day at $16.02.



Why Should Investors Buy SKS After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



Saks Incorporated is a department store retailer. The Company, and its subsidiaries, is engaged in the operation of Saks Fifth Avenue (SFA) stores and SFA e-commerce operations (Saks Direct), as well as Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH (OFF 5TH).



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