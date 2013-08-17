Investor's Watch List: Trina Solar Limited (ADR) (NYSE:TSL), Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ), Swift Transportation Co (NYSE:SWFT), Thompson Creek Metals Company Inc (USA)(NYSE:TC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Trina Solar Limited (ADR) (NYSE:TSL), Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ), Swift Transportation Co (NYSE:SWFT), Thompson Creek Metals Company Inc (USA)(NYSE:TC)



Trina Solar Limited (ADR) (NYSE:TSL) stock moved up +2.44% and finished the day at $7.13. The day started out with a higher opening price of $6.99, versus its prior close of $6.96. The company traded with the total volume of 2.15 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 3.70 million shares. During the last one month it slipped with the percentage of -3.52. Its year to date performance remained progressive +64.29%.



Trina Solar Limited (Trina Solar) is an integrated solar-power products manufacturer based in China with a global distribution network covering Europe, North America and Asia.



Why Should Investors Buy TSL After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) percentage change mounted +1.32% to close at $9.96 with the total traded volume of 2.12 million shares, and average volume of 2.85 million. The Company’s year to date performance remained optimistic with the rise of +19.28%. During last trade its minimum price was $9.73 and it gained its highest price of $9.98.



Cousins Properties Incorporated (Cousins) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). Cousins Real Estate Corporation and its subsidiaries (CERC) is wholly owned by the Company.



Will CUZ Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Swift Transportation Co (NYSE:SWFT) started its trading session with the price of $17.52 and closed at $17.56 by scoring +0.34%. SWFT’s stocks traded with total volume of 2.09 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.40 million shares. Previous 5 days graph demonstrated a negative move of -4.15%. while its year to date performance showed that the stock advanced overall +92.54%.The 52-week price range of the stock remained $7.63 - $19.00.

Swift Transportation Company is a transportation services company and a truckload carrier in North America. The Company operates in three segments: Truckload, Dedicated and Intermodal.



For How Long SWFT’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Thompson Creek Metals Company Inc (USA)(NYSE:TC) during the previous trading session, the stock showed a positive movement of +1.90%.Year to date performance of the stock remained negative with the decline of -9.64%. TC traded with volume of 2.09 million shares, while its average trading volume remained -9.64 million shares. Stock’s closing price was $3.75 while it started its day-trade at $3.68. Its 52-week price range was $2.40 - $4.55.

Thompson Creek Metals Company Inc. is a diversified mining company. It is a producer of molybdenum and has copper and gold reserves.



For How Long TC will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



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