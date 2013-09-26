Investor's Watch List: Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP), Marketo Inc (NASDAQ:MKTO), Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA), ValueClick

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP), Marketo Inc (NASDAQ:MKTO), Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA), ValueClick Inc (NASDAQ:VCLK).



Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP), decreased -0.69% and closed at $74.78 on a traded volume of 1.25 million shares, in comparison to 1.67 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 78.39%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $11.65 Billion and its total outstanding shares are 155.79 million.



Will TRIP Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



TripAdvisor, Inc., an online travel company, enables travelers to plan and have the perfect trip. It offers advice from real travelers and various travel choices and planning features with seamless links to booking tools.



Marketo Inc (NASDAQ:MKTO), plunged -0.82% and closed at $31.28 on a traded volume of 1.19 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 376.821 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up43.95 %. The Intra-day range for the stock is $30.25 and $31.92.



Has MKTO Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Marketo, Inc. provides cloud-based marketing software platform that enables organizations to engage in modern relationship marketing in the United States.



Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA), jumped up0.77 % and closed at $80.97. So far in three months, the stock is up 7.3%. The 52-week range for the stock is $54.89 and $89.58 and during the previous trading session it marked$81.33 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $80.34 and the overall traded volume that day was 1.18 million shares.



Will DISCA Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Discovery Communications, Inc. operates as a non fiction media company worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education. The company provides original and purchased content across various distribution platforms.



ValueClick Inc (NASDAQ:VCLK) after opening its shares at the price of $20.92, dropped -1.05% to close the day at $20.65. The stock ended on a traded volume of 1.18 million shares, in comparison to 1.26 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $15.95 and $32.25 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $21.13. It started the day at $20.92.



Will VCLK Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



ValueClick, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers a suite of products and services that enable marketers to advertise and sell their products and services primarily through online and mobile display advertising, affiliate marketing, and comparison shopping channels.



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