Investor's Watch List - Tyco International Ltd.(NYSE:TYC), Union Pacific Corporation(NYSE:UNP), Accenture Plc(NYSE:ACN), Toll Brothers Inc(NYSE:TOL)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Tyco International Ltd.(NYSE:TYC), Union Pacific Corporation(NYSE:UNP), Accenture Plc(NYSE:ACN), Toll Brothers Inc(NYSE:TOL).



Tyco International Ltd.(NYSE:TYC) ended higher +0.41% and complete the day at $33.89. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 2.35 million. After opening at $33.75, the stock hit as high as $33.97. However, it traded between $26.17 and $56.41 over the last twelve months.



Tyco International Ltd. provides security, fire detection, suppression, and life safety products and services worldwide. It design, sell, install, and service security systems to detect intrusion, control access, and react to movement, fire, smoke, flooding, environmental conditions, industrial processes, and other hazards



For How Long TYC will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Union Pacific Corporation(NYSE:UNP) closed yesterday at $154.75, a -0.16% decrease. Around 2.33 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 1.43 million shares. The company is now valued at around $71.78 billion.



Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, provides rail transportation services in North America. The company offers freight transportation services for agricultural products, including grains and commodities, food, and beverage products; and automotive products, such as imported and exported shipments



Has UNP Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Accenture Plc(NYSE:ACN) moved +0.46 percent higher at $74.50 and traded between $74.02 and $74.73 after opening the day at $74.50. Its performance over the last five days remained 1.76%, which stands at 2.22% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 12.03%.



Accenture plc provides management consulting, technology, and business process outsourcing services worldwide. It offers various management consulting services in the areas of finance and enterprise performance, operations, risk management, sales and customer service, strategy, sustainability, and talent and organization management, as well as provides industry-specific management consulting services.



For How Long ACN Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Toll Brothers Inc(NYSE:TOL) shares fall, losing -0.62 percent to close at $32.27. The stock is down around -0.19% this year and -3.27% for the last 12 months. Around 2.30 million shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 3.93 million shares.



Toll Brothers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities. It is also involved in building or converting existing rental apartment buildings into high-, mid-, and low-rise luxury homes.



Will TOL Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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