Investor's Watch List -Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN), Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M), Companhia De Bebidas Das Americas (ADR) (NYSE:ABV), Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) Companhia de Bebidas das Americas (ADR) (NYSE:ABV)Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL).



Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) increased 0.14% and closed at $28.95 on a traded volume of 3.38 million shares, in comparison to 4.60 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over 50.94%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $10.19 billion and its total outstanding shares are 352.02 million.



Will TSN Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Tyson Foods, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of chicken, beef, pork, prepared foods, and related allied products worldwide.



Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) plunged -0.40% and closed at $44.43 on a traded volume of 3.34 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 5.18 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down-8.09%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $44.25 and $44.86.



Will M Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Macy's, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates stores and Internet Websites in the United States.



Companhia de Bebidas das Americas (ADR) (NYSE:ABV) dropped -0.54% and closed at $34.78. So far in three months, the stock is down -8.64%. The 52-week range for the stock is $33.25 and $47.17 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $34.97. Its introductory price for the day was $34.84, with the overall traded volume of 3.36 million shares.



Will ABV Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Companhia de Bebidas das Américas ? Ambev produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food in the Americas.



Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) after opening its trade at the price of $27.86, jumped 0.43% to close at $27.92 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 3.25 million shares, in comparison to 2.69 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $25.84 and $31.79 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $27.98.



Will XEL Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Xcel Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States.



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