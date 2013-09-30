Investor's Watch List: VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS), RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NASDAQ:RRD), Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI), Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS), RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NASDAQ:RRD), Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI), Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)



VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) opened its shares at the price of $9.71 for the day. Its closing price was $9.45 after losing -3.28% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.54 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 2.31 million shares. The beta of VVUS stands at1.35. VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies to address unmet needs in obesity, sleep apnea, diabetes, and sexual health.



Will VVUS Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NASDAQ:RRD) percentage change surged +1.02% to close at $15.85 with the total traded volume of 1.52 million shares, and average volume of 2.01 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $8.30 - $19.42, while its day lowest price was $15.60 and it hit its day highest price at $15.97. R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company provides integrated communication solutions to private and public sectors worldwide.



Why Should Investors Buy RRD After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI) started its trading session with the price of $9.40 and closed at $9.39 by scoring -0.84%. IDTI’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.51 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.52 million shares. The beta of IDTI stands at 1.64. Day range of the stock was $9.33 -$9.44. Integrated Device Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications.



Will IDTI Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) ended its day with the gain of +0.79% and closed at the price of $1.27 after opening at $1.25. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.50 million shares, as compared to its average volume of2.24 million shares. Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel products to prevent and treat infectious and inflammatory diseases.



Why Should Investors Buy DVAX After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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