Investor's Watch List: Weatherford International Ltd (NYSE:WFT), Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV), Kodiak Oil & Gas Corp, Suntech Power Holdings Co

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Weatherford International Ltd (NYSE:WFT), Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV), Kodiak Oil & Gas Corp (USA) (NYSE:KOG), Suntech Power Holdings Co., Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:STP).



Weatherford International Ltd (NYSE:WFT), increased1.22% and closed at $15.74 on a traded volume of 5.67 million shares, in comparison to 7.32 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 40.66%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $12.08 million and its total outstanding shares are 767.71million.



Will WFT Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Weatherford International Ltd. (Weatherford) is a provider of equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, completion, production and intervention of oil and natural gas wells.



Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV), soared2.13% and closed at $3.35 on a traded volume of 5.65 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 9.23million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up10.56%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $3.26 and $3.35.



Will SNV Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Synovus Financial Corp. ( Synovus) is a financial services and a bank holding company.



Kodiak Oil & Gas Corp (USA) (NYSE:KOG), jumped up2.97% and closed at $12.47. So far in three months, the stock is up 45.17%. The 52-week range for the stock is $7.27 and $12.87 and during the previous trading session it marked$12.59 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $12.04 and the overall traded volume that day was 5.52million shares.



Will KOG Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Kodiak Oil & Gas Corp. (Kodiak) is an independent energy company focused on the exploration, exploitation, acquisition and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States.



Suntech Power Holdings Co., Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:STP) after opening its shares at the price of $1.47, dropped -1.99% to close the day at $1.48. The stock ended on a traded volume of 5.46 million shares, in comparison to 4.41 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.30 and $1.99 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $1.50. It started the day at $1.47.



Will STP Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Suntech Power Holdings Co., Ltd. (Suntech) is a solar energy company. Suntech is principally engaged in the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of photovoltaic (PV) products and also provides engineering, procurement and construction services to building solar power systems using its own solar modules for residential, commercial, and utility-scale power plant customers



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