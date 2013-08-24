Investor's Watch List - Yingli Green Energy Hold. Co. Ltd. (ADR)(NYSE:YGE), Northstar Realty Finance Corp.(NYSE:NRF), AngloGold Ashanti Limited (ADR)(NYSE:AU), iShares Gold Trust(ETF)(NYSEARCA:IAU)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on:Yingli Green Energy Hold. Co. Ltd. (ADR)(NYSE:YGE), Northstar Realty Finance Corp.(NYSE:NRF), AngloGold Ashanti Limited (ADR)(NYSE:AU), iShares Gold Trust(ETF)(NYSEARCA:IAU).



Yingli Green Energy Hold. Co. Ltd. (ADR)(NYSE:YGE) ended higher +2.15% and complete the day at $4.28. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 3.32 million. After opening at $4.23, the stock hit as high as $4.28. However, it traded between $1.25 and $4.83 over the last twelve months.



Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited is a vertically integrated photovoltaic (PV), product manufacturer worldwide. The Company designs, manufactures and sells PV modules, and design, assemble



For How Long YGE will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Northstar Realty Finance Corp.(NYSE:NRF) closed yesterday at $8.92, a +1.71% increase. Around 3.29 million shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 4.00 million shares. The company is now valued at around $2.24 billion.



NorthStar Realty Finance Corp. is an internally managed real estate finance company. It originates, acquires and manages portfolios of commercial real estate debt, commercial real estate securities and net lease properties



For How Long NRF Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



AngloGold Ashanti Limited (ADR)(NYSE:AU) moved +2.95 percent higher at $14.31 and traded between $13.81 and $14.40 after opening the day at $13.86. Its performance over the last five days remained -2.98%, which stands at -0.76% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -58.62%.



AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AngloGold Ashanti) is a gold mining company with a portfolio of assets and differing orebody types in key gold producing regions. The Company also produces silver, uranium oxide and sulfuric acid as by-products



Why Should Investors Buy AU After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



iShares Gold Trust(ETF)(NYSEARCA:IAU) shares rose, gaining +1.50 percent to close at $13.56. The stock is down around -16.7% this year and -13.85% for the last 12 months. Around 606,838 shares changed hands yesterday.



ishares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust.



Why Should Investors Buy IAU After The Recent Gain?Just Go Here and Find Out



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlertsis a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/