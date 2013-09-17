Investor's Watch List - Yippy Inc (OTCMKTS: YIPI), MYEZSMOKES, INC. (OTCMKTS: XRMB), ARCAM AB ORD (OTCMKTS: AMAVF), MAJOR DRILLING GRP I (OTCMKTS: MJDLF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Yippy Inc (OTCMKTS: YIPI), MYEZSMOKES, INC. (OTCMKTS: XRMB), ARCAM AB ORD (OTCMKTS: AMAVF), MAJOR DRILLING GRP I (OTCMKTS: MJDLF).



Yippy Inc (OTCMKTS: YIPI) decreased -3.09% and closed at $0.470 on a traded volume of 304.210 shares, in comparison to 41.393 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 46.87%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $25.21 million and its total outstanding shares are 53.65 million



Will YIPI Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Yippy, Inc. provides online Web destinations and services for family PCs, schools, learning institutions, educational companies, school districts, universities, and libraries in North America.



MYEZSMOKES, INC. (OTCMKTS: XRMB) soared 2.00% and closed at $0.510 on a traded volume of 148.465 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 54.569 shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -17.74%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $0.48 and $0.65.



Will XRMB Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



MYEZSMOKES, Inc. engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of electronic cigarettes.



ARCAM AB ORD (OTCMKTS: AMAVF) jumped 4.28% and closed at $100.11. So far in three months, the stock is up 92.15%. The 52-week range for the stock is $10.45 and $116.49 and during the previous trading session it marked $107.02 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $100.11 and the overall traded volume that day was 16.031 shares.



Will AMAVF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Arcam AB provides additive manufacturing solutions for the production of metal components.



MAJOR DRILLING GRP I (OTCMKTS: MJDLF) after opening its shares at the price of $7.13, jumped 3.02% to close the day at $7.25. The stock ended on a traded volume of 31.400 shares, in comparison to 4.687 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $6.13 and $12.13 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $7.25.



Will MJDLF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Major Drilling Group International Inc. provides contract drilling services for companies primarily involved in mining and mineral exploration.



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