Investor's Watch List - Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: ZURVY), Daiwa House Industry Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: DWAHY), Telstra Corporation Ltd (OTCMKTS: TLSYY), Repsol SA (ADR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: ZURVY), Daiwa House Industry Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: DWAHY), Telstra Corporation Ltd (OTCMKTS: TLSYY), Repsol SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS: REPYY).



Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: ZURVY) increased 1.07% and closed at $25.55 on a traded volume of 55.454 shares, in comparison to 108.625 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -4.95%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $37.70 billion and its total outstanding shares are 1.48 billion



Will ZURVY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of insurance products, solutions, and advisory services worldwide.



Daiwa House Industry Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: DWAHY) soared 0.97% and closed at $193.00 on a traded volume of 785.00 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 4.656 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 0.58%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $192.30 and $193.49.



Will DWAHY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and construction of prefabricated houses and structures in Japan.



Telstra Corporation Ltd (OTCMKTS: TLSYY) jumped 1.28% and closed at $22.81. So far in three months, the stock is up 2.7%. The 52-week range for the stock is $19.53 and $26.50 and during the previous trading session it marked $22.99 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $22.80 and the overall traded volume that day was 47.279 shares.



Will TLSYY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to individuals, businesses, governments, and enterprises in Australia and internationally.



Repsol SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS: REPYY) after opening its shares at the price of $24.61, dropped -1.30% to close the day at $24.31. The stock ended on a traded volume of 42.960 shares, in comparison to 26.415 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $18.62 and $24.69 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $24.61.



Will REPYY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Repsol, S.A. operates as an integrated energy company engaging in upstream and downstream activities worldwide.



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