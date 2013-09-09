Investor's Watch List - Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ZURVY), Marks and Spencer Group Plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:MAKSY), XUMANII INTERNATION(OTCMKTS:XUII), Lot78 Inc(OTCMKTS:LOTE)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ZURVY), Marks and Spencer Group Plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:MAKSY), XUMANII INTERNATION(OTCMKTS:XUII), Lot78 Inc(OTCMKTS:LOTE).



Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ZURVY) ended higher +0.40% and complete the day at $25.18. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 74,432. After opening at $25.26, the stock hit as high as $25.26. However, it traded between $23.24 and $29.00 over the last twelve months.



Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of insurance products, solutions, and advisory services worldwide. It offers car insurance, home insurance, general liability insurance, life and critical illness insurance, savings and investments, pensions and retirement planning, and other products



For How Long ZURVY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Marks and Spencer Group Plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:MAKSY) closed yesterday at $15.48, a +0.85% increase. Around 742,773 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 87,288 shares. The company is now valued at around $12.40 billion.



Marks and Spencer Group plc engages in the retail sale of food, homeware, and clothing products. It offers clothing products, such as women?s, men?s, school, and kids wear; lingerie, underwear, bras, and nightwear products; shoes, sandals, slippers, flippers, accessories, bags, purses, jewelry, watches, sunglasses, socks, tights, and luggage, briefcases, and ties; and beauty products, such as bath,



For How Long MAKSY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



XUMANII INTERNATION(OTCMKTS:XUII) moved +1.23 percent higher at $0.0410 and traded between $0.04 and $0.04 after opening the day at $0.04. Its performance over the last five days remained 10.81%, which stands at -66.94% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -88.35%.



Xumanii International Holdings Corp provides online live content streaming services through its Website, xumanii.com. It also offers an embedded player for placing on other Websites for streaming, as well as Xumanii-Facebook application to enable the producer?s viral marketing promotion for their events.



For How Long XUII Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Lot78 Inc(OTCMKTS:LOTE) shares fall, losing -28.83 percent to close at $0.190. The stock is down around -72.86% this year and -72.86% for the last 12 months. Around 383,748 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 245,341shares.



Lot78, Inc. designs, markets, distributes, and sells apparel under the Lot78 name to fashion-conscious consumers in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It offers a collection of men?s and women?s ready to wear line, which include leather jackets, t-shirts, sweats, knitwear, chinos, and wool coats.



Will LOTE Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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