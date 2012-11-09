Invicta Window Films Provide UV Solar Control Window Film to Protect Museum Exhibits

Surrey, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2012 -- Invicta Window Films is a specialist contractor for the supply and installation of top quality window film, manifestation graphics and blinds. Established in 1995, the company maintains a head office in Reigate, and a sales office in London, and is backed by installation teams around the UK to offer a complete national and international service for all types of window film.



Managing Director, Stuart Pritchard explained that “A former Steward of the Museum, Owen Russ had left a very generous bequest of £500,000 for a complete refurbishment of Dorking Museum”, he continued “Some things however are best left to the professionals; and we were called in to apply external UV window film to prevent fade reduction by protecting the Museum Exhibits from Ultra Violet Light and Heat”



The Dorking Museum refurbishment took over three years to complete, it is now open and displaying various collections of fossils, the bones of two dinosaurs found locally, a wartime section showing a map of plane crashes and bombs that fell over the Dorking area, a recreated high street shop and Dorking's history as a destination where Londoners used to visit for the day”



InvictaWindowFilms.co.uk website showcases the company's wide range of products and services relating to the window film, blinds and shutters product line. The company particularly supplies and installs Solar Window Film, Energy Saving Window Film, Security Window Film, Bomb Blast Protection Window Film, Fade Reduction Window Film, and Glare Reduction Window Film. It also specialises in Spontaneous Glass Breakage, Risk Assessment, Glazing Audit and Overhead Glazing Retention services, as well as Manifestation Graphics, plus all types of window blinds and curtains including electric operated systems and shutters.



