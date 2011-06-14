Invisalign St. Louis Orthodontist Announcing Retirement from Teaching, to Continue With Three Popular St. Louis Locations

St. Louis, MO -- (SBWIRE) --06/14/2011 -- Dr. Farhad Moshiri is announcing his retirement from teaching and clinical duties at the University of Louisville in October of this year. Dr. Moshiri, who is one of the most respected Invisalign practitioners in St. Louis, Mo, has been with the program for 28 years. A celebration commencing his retirement will be held at the University of Louisville on October 27th and 28th, 2011.



In honor of his retirement, Dr. Farhad Moshiri and his son, “Maz” Moshiri, will be giving a joint lecture on the 28th. According to the U of L Orthodontic Alumni Newsletter, “Dr. Farhad will discuss the importance of early interceptive treatment, current treatment modalities of orthognathic surgery patients, as well as his experiences gained with TMD patients over the past 30 years. Dr. Maz Moshiri will present a lecture on the benefits of Invisalign and will discuss how to properly evaluate clinchecks, the importance of excellent communication with the lab technician, along with troubleshooting these cases.”



Specializing in orthodontics and dentofacial orthopedics, Moshiri Orthodontics has been a leader in the St. Louis and Springfield, Mo for over 25 years. They have 3 locations in St. Louis, Springfield, and Lake St. Louis.



During his 28 year tenure at the University of Louisville, Dr. Moshiri established a reputation as being one of the most knowledgeable and professional professors at the University. He has published many scientific articles on a variety of subjects, including developmental care and growth guidance, orthodontics, orthognathic surgery, and temporomandibular joint dysfunction. He is also a contributor to the text, Comprehensive Care of Craniofacial Deformities, as well as the consultant to the editor for the Journal of Craniomandibular Practice.



Recently, Moshiri Orthodontics have announced their acceptance as a premier Invisalign St. Louis provider, which is title that is only allowed to the top 5% of Invisalign orthodontists. As one of the only premier Invisalign Springfield, Mo practitioners in the area, their services have been in top demand since their induction into the program.



Dr. Farhad Moshiri’s retirement has been met with mixed feelings from the students and faculty at the University of Louisville. While his colleagues congratulate him on 28 years of exemplary service, they will miss his expertise and contributions to the University’s orthodontics program.



Despite his retirement from teaching, Dr. Farhad Moshiri will continue forward in the field of orthodontics. Their 3 locations will continue providing cutting edge services with a commitment to patient satisfaction. To learn more about Invisalign®, or to schedule a consultation, please call Moshiri Orthodontics today, or visit their website at: http://www.smilesaintlouis.com