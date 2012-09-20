Invisible Aligners to Straighten Teeth Now Available

Moorpark, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2012 -- Moorpark Dental Care, a full-service dentistry practice that offers patient-oriented dentistry services, now offers Invisalign as part of their treatment procedures to correct and straighten teeth. Invisalign is a new treatment that gives faster results than traditional braces.



Invisalign uses a series of clear thermoplastic aligners that are custom made to move a patient’s teeth to a determined sequence; it is an unnoticeable yet effective method of straightening teeth. It is becoming more popular because it causes less discomfort and does not affect the daily oral care of patients. Most treatments take less than a year and the Invisalign-certified dentist from Moorpark Dental Care can show you a projected representation of your smile after the treatment. Invisalign is also the treatment of choice for patients who experienced relapse after removing their braces.



Moorpark Dental Care is a dentistry practice that focuses on the best and most cost effective treatment of dental conditions. Dr. Zachary Potts is an Invisalign-certified dentist; he makes sure that every patient understands the treatment process. The dental practice also ensures that they can offer every treatment option available for their patients.



To learn more about Invisalign and how Moorpark Dental Care can help give you a better smile, visit their website at http://www.moorparkdentalcare.com/. The dental clinic can also be reached at 1-805-243-3997.



About Moorpark Dental Care

Dr. Zachary Potts is a third generation dentist with a true enthusiasm for his dental practice. He established Moorpark Dental Care with the goal of providing quality dental care in a comfortable environment. The clinic offers family, cosmetic and implants dentistry procedures using the newest treatment programs to ensure the best results for their patients.