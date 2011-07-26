Align Technology, the Company That Created Invisalign, Facilitates Drs. Moshiri to Train General Dentists and Orthodontists Throughout the U.S. on How to Use Invisalign

St. Louis, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2011 -- Align Technology has recently commissioned Drs. Farhad and Mazyar Moshiri to train general dentists and orthodontists throughout the U.S. on how to use Invisalign.



Invisalign is a series of clear, removable teeth aligners that both orthodontists and dentists use as an alternative to traditional braces. By implementing a series of trays over a prearranged amount of time, the teeth are moved systematically into their final position. Each tray varies slightly from the last, and each new set gently moves the teeth one step closer to the final goal.



Patients report a remedial amount of pressure with the use of Invisalign, but usually just during the first day with a new tray- after that the pressure subsides significantly and the trays are virtually unnoticeable.



Because of their discreet design as compared to traditional braces, they have become especially popular in recent years. They are less abrasive than braces on the inside of the mouth and they can be removed for brushing, flossing, as well as any situation where the patient wants to show off their smile.



It’s with Invisalign’s ease of use, comfort, and discreet design that has made it one of the fastest growing cosmetic products on the market. But the explosive popularity has spurred more than just the need for qualified practitioners- it has also created a demand for educators to train them.



Having been in the dental field for over 25 years, and having achieved the certification of “Premier” Invisalign provider (which is only granted to the top 5% of practitioners), Drs. Moshiri seemed the obvious choice for the job. Many dental professionals outside of St. Louis have already heard both of the doctors Moshiri lecture at their local Invisalign study groups, and they are eager to become certified practitioners for their own practices.



According to a recent study, over 70% of dentists and orthodontists now offer Invisalign as part of their services, and that number is expected to grow exponentially over the next several years.



What this means for Moshiri Orthodontics is a long queue of eager dentists and orthodontists that are waiting to benefit from their expertise. With Farhad Moshiri’s experience as a professor as well as a medical professional, the induction of Moshiri Orthodontics as Invisalign educators is expected to be another success for Align Technology.



To learn more about doctors Moshiri and Moshiri orthodontics, please visit: http://www.smilesaintlouis.com/