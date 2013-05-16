Invitation Box Now Offers Discount on Party Invitations for Any Occasion for a Limited Time

San Mateo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2013 -- A great invite lays the ground work about the mood and tone of the party in the people’s mind. A unique and creative invite will get the guests interested and excited about the upcoming event. InvitationBox.com offers one of the internet's widest selections of invitations, announcements, stationery products and gifts to make every occasion special, from brands highly trusted and well-known brands. Summer is here, and many people are already planning a pool party or a B.B.Q party. So why not make the event memorable and put the best foot forward by sending uniquely designed invites from InvitationBox.com to the invited guests.



InvitationBox.com started after successfully creating stationery, invitations and moving announcements for multiple events for friends and family. The idea that propelled Invitation Box’s creation in 2003 was to provide people with high quality products, service and personalization of a stationery and gift store to the convenience of the people’s home. Whatever the style or the occasion InvitationBox.com has design or product to suit everyone’s needs. The company takes great pride in offering a high quality and diverse range of products to their customers from birth announcements and wedding invitations to party invitations, stationery, gift items and a constantly growing variety of products and services. They offer products from most popular vendors in the industry, including Checkerboard, William Arthur, Inviting Company, Noteworthy Collections, Paper So Pretty, Stacy Claire Boyd, Picture Perfect, Doc Milo and many more.



People looking for wedding invites will find that the unique designs available on this web store are elegant and will suit many different themes and looks. InvitationBox.com designers recognize that the little touches, like an elegant looking wedding invite, personalized with the couple’s own designs can help make an event memorable. Invite Box makes sure that the couple invite guests in style with the most current, contemporary and classic wedding essentials around. People who are planning to celebrate an important milestone in their lives such as a graduation will be able to find the perfect graduation announcements, photo graduation announcements and graduation party invites to help spread the good news to family and friends. Birthday parties are not just for kids, ready to celebrate golden jubilee then why not start in style by choosing one of the the trendy invitation designs on Invitations Box. There are plenty of various other types of invitation available on the website as such birth announcements, baby shower invitations, kids birthday party invitations, adult birthday party invitations, baptism invitations, bridal shower invitations, graduation invitations, wedding invitations, wedding gifts and many others.



For more information and to check out the complete selection of quality products, services and personalized stationery and gifts please visit: http://www.invitationbox.com/



