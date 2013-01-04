Invitations Printing from NY's 4OVER4.COM the Best Way to Save This Holiday Season

Long Island, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2013 -- 4OVER4.COM has launched a special holiday offer on invitations printing for businesses. Businesses can now enjoy special discounts when they print invitations in bulk with 4OVER4.COM. 4OVER4.COM is a leader in online printing services and a provider of quality digital and offset online printing services including flyer printing, label printing, large format printing, personalized labels and other custom printing applications.



4OVER4.COM invitations printing is available in two different types: flat invitations (which come in 4.25” x 5.5”, 5”x 7” and 6” squares and feature a new low minimum of 25 prints, envelopes to match, exclusive metallic pearlescent paper and optional rounded corners), and folded invitations (which come in 3 different sizes including 8.5” x 5.5”, 10” x 7” and 12” x 6” before folding and similar options with the flat version).



4OVER4.COM is proud to announce the arrival of a new line of shimmering metallic pearlescent card stock. This exquisite line of pearlescent papers is available in four beautiful and unique colors including pearl ice, pearl champagne, pearl gold and pearl silver. It is FSC certified, recyclable, biodegradable, acid free, and elemental chlorine free.



The entire pearl line is available in matching blank A2 and A7 envelopes as well as 6.5” square envelopes of pearl ice paper. Either for invitations or public announcement, 4OVER4.COM new pearl papers are perfect for creating a truly exquisite invite or announcement.



The new line is perfect for wedding invitations, anniversary invitations, engagement party invitations, birthday party invitation, baby shower invitation, baptism and christening invitation, bar and bat mitzvah invitations, sweet sixteen invitations, graduation party invitations, housewarming party, holiday party, business events, thanksgiving party, Christmas party and any type of announcement.



“We are proud to announce our new line of premium quality pearlescent papers for quality invitations printing. 4OVER4.COM invitations stand out by a mile when it comes to the quality of paper, the integrity of our printing process and the perfection of the finished product,” says Taso Panagiotopoulos, a principal at 4OVER4.COM.



For more information about invitations printing or for any updates or inquiries, please visit 4over4.com/printing/invitation-printing, email support@4over4.com or call the 4OVER4.COM customer care line on 1-718-932-2700.



About 4OVER4.COM

Online printing company 4OVER4.COM, an NYC printing firm, is a green printing company that serves tens of thousands of clients nationally and whose printing New York facility began operations in 1999.4OVER4.COM provides unmatched technical and customer support and instant online pricing and ordering for full color printing services since 1999, 4OVER4.COM has offered free expert file review and free online proofs without any obligation to purchase. As a green printing company, we are strongly oriented towards sustainable environmental renewal, and we are happy to lead the way with environmentally and socially responsible printing practices and projects among national as well as New York Printers.