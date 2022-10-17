Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD) Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2022 -- Invivyd, Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVVD), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Invivyd, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Invivyd, Inc. f.k.a. Adagio Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVVD



On or around August 10, 2021, Invivyd, Inc. f.k.a. Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), and the company sold 20.9 million shares for $17.00.



Since the IPO shares of Invivyd, Inc. f.k.a. Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVVD) declined to as low as $2.93 per share on September 23, 2022.



Those who purchased shares of Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVVD) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.