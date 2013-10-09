Invoice Factoring Company Continuing to Support Local Charities

Spokane, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- As in previous years, Universal Funding, a highly respected national invoice factoring company, is once again supporting a local charity that focuses on helping local children.



Due to the struggling economy and recent government shutdown, businesses are hurting, families are hurting, but most of all children are hurting. Why? Because many great charities like The Wishing Star Foundation, have also fallen on hard times.



That’s why Universal Funding Corporation is stepping up to the “tee” and helping in the 2013 Wishing Star Foundation Charity Golf Tournament. Universal Funding will be sponsoring one hole and a team that will be made up of three Universal employees and one guest.. Additionally, one owner and another employee will be volunteering their time to make sure the event runs smoothly. Monica Wozow, one of the volunteers and principal of Universal Funding said, “We particularly enjoy supporting organizations like Wishing Star whose focus is on helping children from our community.”



The Wishing Star Foundation grants wishes to children with life-threatening and terminal illnesses living in Eastern and Central Washington and Northern Idaho. It provides kids hope, through uplifting and rejuvenating experiences refocusing on the joys of life. Wishing Star helps children ranging from ages 3 to 21, and a child does not need to be terminal to qualify for a wish.



Wishing Star is celebrating 30 years of changing lives, one wish at a time. Over the past 30 years, they have worked with over 1,250 wish children and their families. This event is expected to generate enough money to grant over 28 wishes.



Wishing Star is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. They depend on gifts from individuals as well as businesses like Universal Funding. Wishing Star is proud to report that only 5% of funds go towards administrative costs.



About Universal Funding Corporation

Since 1998, Universal Funding Corporation, a premier national invoice factoring company, has provided clients in a variety of industries including oilfield, energy, transportation, staffing, printing, and light manufacturing with personalized invoice factoring services. The factoring company is based in Spokane, Washington and provides financial services for companies throughout the United States. For more information visit their website at http://www.UniversalFunding.com.



Contact:

Universal Funding Corporation

Heather Burford, Marketing

Heatherb@UniversalFunding.com

16201 East Indiana Avenue, Suite 2600

Spokane, WA 99216

http://UniversalFunding.com

800-405-6035