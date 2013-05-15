INXPO Expands Mobile Access to Its Suite of Online Communications Tools

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- INXPO, a company that features an innovative online communications platform for webcasting, virtual trade shows and other online events, has just added a new product feature to its lineup. INXPO now offers both app-based and mobile browser access for its online communications events.



In recent years, online events have become more popular than ever. Gone are the days when attending a trade show meant traveling thousands of miles and spending a lot of money on travel, lodging and food. Thanks to its award-winning webcasting software and newly launched mobile browser access, INXPO is helping its clients’ viewers to successfully attend and interact with each other at virtual events—even when they are on the go.



Users now enjoy a completely seamless experience between the desktop, laptop and mobile device. With faster access to content, more branding options and an improved user interface and search features, the new mobile access is an outstanding option for people who want to utilize their smartphone or other mobile device to be part of, for example, a virtual training or event. As a bonus, the software features easy integration with social media networks, which can help get a company’s message out quickly and easily.



“We’ve seen phenomenal growth in the number of viewers accessing our software via mobile devices, so we decided to add more options for mobile users. In essence, we don’t want our customers to even have to think about mobile – we’ve got all of the bases covered – they can focus on their content,” said Scott Kellner, INXPO CMO, adding that companies will benefit by allowing their virtual events audience to have the same access to content-rich media programs, social networking and other content as those who are accessing the INXPO environment from their computers.



The mobile browser includes all of the features of the existing INXPO app (available for free on iOS and Android devices), along with several others. For example, users will have the ability to design the browser UI in a way that is similar to a desktop of their event, which allows concepts like Navigation and Host Spaces to be unique to the customer’s environment. Additional features of the mobile browser include custom login options, “Create Your Own” main menu navigation, event features like a communication center and user list, and search categories that are based on the properties of the virtual events.



About INXPO

INXPO has changed the way companies communicate to both internal and external audiences by combining the benefits of traditional broadcasting and webcasting mediums with the power of social media tools, resulting in three product offerings: Webcasting, Online Events and Social Business TV. The company helps brands of all sizes to interact with employees, customers, prospects and partners in a social environment that creates two-way dialogue and measures the impact of the communication. Founded in 2004, INXPO has delivered nearly 3,000 social business broadcasts worldwide for brands including Autodesk, Cisco, Freeman, George P. Johnson, Hilton, HIMSS, P and G, PCMA, TechTarget, UBM and the U.S. Department of State. The company is headquartered in Chicago. Additional information can be found at www.INXPO.com and on Twitter: @INXPO.



Media Contact INXPO:

Scott Kellner

312.962.4878

skellner@inxpo.com