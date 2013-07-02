INXPO Launches Daily Demos to Highlight Their Webcasting and Social Business TV Software

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- INXPO, a company that delivers next generation online communication and webcasting technology, is launching The Daily Demos channel on its INXPO TV network. The Daily Demos are live, interactive product demonstrations that aim to highlight the power and simplicity of the company’s newest webcasting and Social Business TV software platforms.



Each day on The Daily Demos channel on INXPO TV, the company provides a live demonstration of its digital communications technologies to highlight them to customers, prospects and business partners. The lively, fast-paced 30 minute programs provide participants with a highly interactive screen share-based demonstration of different elements of INXPO technology, such as the INXPO Program Wizard, XPOCAST webcasting solution and others.



"The Daily Demo is a convenient way for participants to experience the range of INXPO technologies from any device,” said Steve Boyce, Host of INXPO TV and VP of Business Development. “Each day they’re treated to a deep dive on one aspect of INXPO technology, so they can see first-hand how simple and powerful INXPO technologies truly are.”



The Daily Demo episodes, accessible through http://inxpo.tv, are truly interactive. Through live polling, participants can vote on what business use case they'd like featured on that day's program. So, the participants who tune in actually determine the content of that day's demo. The Daily Demo host encourages participants to join in the group chat and submit questions for the live Q & A segment which occurs after the screen-sharing demo concludes. All participant questions are answered live on-air during the Q & A segment.



Afterwards, participants may email reach@inxpo.com for a copy of the simple SBTV Program Brief which shows them how to launch their own programs and corresponds to that day's featured business use case. And, participants can easily request a personal demo at any time by clicking on the ‘Schedule an Appointment’ button, right in the viewing console.



INXPO helps businesses communicate better with their customers, employees, partners and prospects. The company's next generation webcasting platform changes the way presentations are delivered online. Each webcast can be deployed as a link on a website or in an email, in an online virtual event on the company's award-winning event platform, or as part of an ongoing 365 community inside its Social Business TV product. In addition to delivering audio and video webcasts, INXPO complements these broadcasts with social tools that turn boring presentations into memorable experiences. To date, INXPO has delivered more than 3,000 successful online communications programs for global customers, including Autodesk, Cisco, Freeman, George P. Johnson, Hilton, HIMSS, P&G, PCMA, TechTarget, UBM and the U.S. Department of State. For more information, please visit http://www.inxpo.com or via Twitter @INXPO