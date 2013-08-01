INXPO Launches Social Business TV - a Self-Service Solution, Broadcasting Live & on-Demand Webcasts

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- Today INXPO announces a breakthrough in virtual communications technology and introduces a new communications tool called SOCIAL BUSINESS TV – the next generation in webcasting technology offering users the ability to present LIVE and On-Demand content through topic specific channels.



Designed as a self-service platform, SOCIAL BUSINESS TV makes it easy for anyone with an internet connection and webcam to produce powerful presentations. This virtual platform is changing the way companies engage with internal and external audiences and features social components such as live video, slides, chat, surveys and pols that engage audiences and provide valuable insight in the effectiveness of their programs. With the Industry’s best mobile experience, supporting tablets and smartphones via browser or app – users can have the same experience via mobile as they would on a desktop, with the ability to interact with webcasting slides, polling, chat, video, desktop sharing, Q and A and more. In addition to Social Business TV, INXPO released an extension to its Online Events Platform called COMMUNITIES, a 365 day a year environment incorporating social elements to connect users, further enhancing their networking experience.



With enhancements to INXPO’s Webcasting technology, The Program Wizard (a component of Social Business TV, Communities, and Online Events) is a webcasting tool developed to take the guesswork away from setting up a webinar. Users can now follow an EASY 7-step setup process, creating presentations in minutes. The seamless set up and platform navigation allows users to focus on the content and incorporate interactive elements making their presentations fun and engaging.



“With this release our customers can engage with the self-service webcasting tool to create on the fly live and on demand audio and video presentations as well as upload pre-recorded videos, said Rich Hawkinson, Co-Founder and EVP of Product Services at INXPO. “Add to this the new fully self-service SOCIAL BUSINESS TV product that enables any company regardless of size to create their own always on video broadcast center; our customers have access to the most effective easiest to use communication technologies available. “



The new product release and technology enhancements has created much excitement as companies have already embraced and are using INXPO’s latest technology to broadcast company news, host thought leadership sessions, demonstrate their latest products and even onboard and train new and current employees. With INXPO’s industry-leading and award-winning platform companies now have a self-service solution that can help extend their reach quickly with minimal effort.



About INXPO

INXPO is changing the way businesses communicate better with their customers, employees, partners and prospects. The company's next generation webcasting platform changes the way presentations are delivered online. Each webcast can be deployed as a link on a website or in an email, in an online virtual event on the company's award-winning event platform, or as part of an ongoing 365 community inside its Social Business TV product. In addition to delivering audio and video webcasts, INXPO complements these broadcasts with social tools that turn boring presentations into memorable experiences. To date, INXPO has delivered more than 3,000 successful online communications programs for global customers, including Autodesk, Cisco, Freeman, George P. Johnson , Hilton, HIMSS, P&G, PCMA, TechTarget, UBM and the U.S. Department of State. For more information, please visit http://inxpo.com or via Twitter @INXPO



For sales please email us at salescontact@inxpo.com or call 312-962-3708.